Class AAAAAAA State Playoffs, Quarterfinals
North Gwinnett Bulldogs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 10-2
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Lambert 38-35
Colquitt County Packers (1-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Sean Calhoun
Record: 12-0
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Harrison 49-27
If North Gwinnett’s football team is to upset Colquitt County in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals, it must do something that hasn’t been done all season — give the Packers a real challenge.
Colquitt, led by Berkmar grad and former Gwinnett assistant Sean Calhoun, has played a tough schedule and has dominated its opposition along the way. Its closest margin of victory was a 24-6 win at Valdosta on Oct. 28.
The No. 2-ranked Packers have breezed through two Cobb County teams in the state playoffs, routing Pebblebrook (56-16) and Harrison (49-27). Dual-threat quarterback Neko Fann has thrown for 2,121 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 436 yards and six TDs, triggering a balanced offense that is is led on the ground by Charlie Pace (1,090 rushing yards, 14 TDs). The offense also includes juniors and Georgia Bulldogs commits Ny Carr (46 catches, 713 yards, seven TDs) at wide receiver and Landen Thomas (39 catches, 681 yards, six TDs) at tight end. Thomas is a five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 1 tight end in the 247Sports composite rankings, while Carr is a four-star and the No. 9 wideout nationally.
The Packers’ defense includes Tennessee commit Jack Luttrell (81 tackles), a transfer from Hebron Christian, Lyric Thomas (71 tackles, five interceptions), Kamal Bonner (107 tackles), Nicholas Pace (117 tackles) and Amari Wilson (53 tackles, 12 for losses).
While Colquitt has reeled off blowouts, North is more seasoned in close games, having won two tight ones in the past three outings. After a 35-27 win over Norcross for the Region 7-AAAAAAA title, the Bulldogs defeated Dacula 37-7 in the first round and squeaked past Lambert 38-35 in last week’s second round, extending their winning streak to eight games. They have scored 35 or more points in seven of those eight wins.
Quarterback Ryan Hall’s rushing and passing have keyed the North offense, along with 1,000-yard rusher and 300-pounder Kayden McDonald, an Ohio State commit at defensive line who moonlights as a power back. Marek Briley and Will Collins have been the unit’s top receivers.
Along with McDonald, the Bulldogs’ defense also features Kentucky commit Grant Godfrey, Wake Forest commit Tyler Walton and playmaker Cole Funderburk.
North jumped out to a quick 16-0 lead over Lambert, but saw the advantage slip to 24-21 by halftime. The teams traded second-half TDs, then North held its three-point lead after Lambert closed to 38-35 with 5:13 left.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Colquitt won 17-6 in 2019
Winner plays: Carrollton-Walton winner
Location: Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie
