A head coaching change announced this week will impact two of Gwinnett’s top high school girls soccer programs.
Norcross head girls coach Ryan Burkhart will step down after this season — his Blue Devils open the state playoffs Wednesday — to become head girls coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Jeff Becker. Becker led the Bulldogs for seven seasons, a tenure highlighted by a 2019 state championship.
“I appreciate everything Coach Becker has done for our girls soccer program over his career, and I wish him nothing but the best,” North athletic director Matt Champitto said. “The 2019 state championship game win over Lambert is still one of the best games I've ever seen. With that, I'm extremely excited to have Coach Burkart as our new head coach. When talking with him throughout the hiring process, I knew right off the bat he was going to be a great fit for our girls and our community.”
Burkhart has been the head girls soccer coach at Norcross for eight seasons. His current team is 12-4-1, and his 2021 team won the Region 7-AAAAAAA title and finished with a 17-3 mark, bringing him 7-AAAAAAA Coach of the Year honors.
Burkhart coached at Northside-Warner Robins, his alma mater, prior to being hired at Norcross.
"It was a tough decision to leave Norcross, and one that ultimately came down to a family decision,” Burkhart said. “I am proud of what the coaches and players put together in our eight years here. We have built a highly regarded program that has been able to compete with any team in the state year-to-year. There are a lot of good things still in store for the players at Norcross High.
“But with North Gwinnett there will be some different kinds of challenges. You're talking about a program that has won the state championship a few times in recent memory. Obviously, I want to help continue that sort of success, but also bring my own personal philosophy to the program. I love a new challenge, and this will be one I am looking forward to. We are going to have a lot of fun, but it's going be hard work, too."
North went 6-9-1 overall and 1-7 in 8-AAAAAAA this season, missing the state playoffs for the first time since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.