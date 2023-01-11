North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech.
Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
“I am turning over a new chapter in my life and will be coaching for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets,” Stewart posted on social media. “I want the North family to know my heart is filled with extreme gratitude for the time that I have been your head coach. I have been blessed to work alongside an incredible coaching staff with great men of character. I would like to thank our principal, Nathan Ballantine, and our athletic director, Matt Champitto, for believing and entrusting me with the football program.
“Thank you North Family for your undying support. I look forward to seeing North ascend to even greater heights in the future.”
Stewart was North’s head coach for six seasons, winning four region championships and the 2017 state title. His final team went 10-3, won the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship and made the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. All six of his North teams made at least the second round of the state playoffs.
Prior to succeeding Bob Sphire as North’s head coach, Stewart led the defense for Mill Creek’s back-to-back state semifinal teams in 2015 and 2016. He spent three seasons at Mill Creek, as well as three seasons as defensive coordinator at Parkview from 2003-2005.
He was head coach at Etowah from 2006-11 with six state playoff appearances in six seasons. The Florida native also coached at Central Florida, Apopka High (Fla.) and Armwood (Fla.), as well as one year each at James Clemens (Ala.) and Jackson County Schools. Before coaching, he played linebacker at Central Florida and played three seasons in the Arena Football League.
