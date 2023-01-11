©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 00002.JPG

North Gwinnett's head coach Bill Stewart shown during a game against Hoover (Ala.) during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 Dale Zanine

North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech.

Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.

