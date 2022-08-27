_MG_9986_MN.jpg

Marek Briley

LAWRENCEVILLE — “There’s something to you guys.”

That was the opening statement North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart made to his team following its 21-19 road victory over Archer on Friday. Stewart’s crew rolled into Week 2 off an impressive win over McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs (2-0) then overcame an early deficit and staved off a late comeback attempt as the Tigers (0-2) whiffed on a 49-yard field goal at the buzzer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.