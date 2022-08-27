LAWRENCEVILLE — “There’s something to you guys.”
That was the opening statement North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart made to his team following its 21-19 road victory over Archer on Friday. Stewart’s crew rolled into Week 2 off an impressive win over McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs (2-0) then overcame an early deficit and staved off a late comeback attempt as the Tigers (0-2) whiffed on a 49-yard field goal at the buzzer.
It wasn’t perfect. Then again, it didn’t need to be.
“Listen, I think they’re scrappy,” Stewart said of his players. “This is not an easy game. You come in here and this is (Archer’s) first home game. They’re fired up, they’re getting their things together with a new coach. There are times we could’ve taken control and we didn’t, but I’m proud of the way we finished.”
North Gwinnett led 21-10 at the end of the third quarter and had ample opportunities to put the game away. Instead, a crevice was left for Archer to expose, providing the Tigers an opportunity to claw their way back.
Working in the shadow of the Bulldogs’ own goalpost, Archer’s Jordan Ferrel wrestled quarterback Ryan Hall down in the end zone. The safety trimmed the Tiger deficit to 21-12 with 7:52 remaining in regulation. Senior quarterback Justin Johnson marched the Archer offense down the field in the ensuing possession, capping a 40-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown strike to junior Sevon Smith.
Archer placed nine points on the board while bleeding less than two minutes from the clock. The Tigers trailed by two with 6:02 to go.
The teams traded punts before North Gwinnett booted the ball away for the final time, giving Archer the ball on its own 11 at the 1:20 mark. Short passes — aided by penalty yardage from a late hit out of bounds — guided the Tigers down the field to set up a 49-yard field goal attempt with 4 seconds left. The kick had enough distance but drifted to the right of the goal post, locking in victory for the Bulldogs.
“It doesn’t matter how you do it. If you can walk away from somebody else’s place, and you can win in Gwinnett, that’s not easy,” Stewart said.
Third time proved to be the charm for Archer in the first quarter.
The Tigers picked up a pair of first downs and advanced to midfield before their opening drive was cut short by an interception. Their second drive resulted in a missed field goal attempt. On the first play of their third possession, however, Johnson unloaded a deep shot to junior William Wallace for a 56-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers in front, 7-0.
North Gwinnett answered in the second quarter when junior Julian Walters plowed his way up the middle for a 6-yard rushing touchdown. The score tied the game at the 8:54 mark.
As halftime approached, things began to swing back in favor of Archer. The Tigers pounced on a loose ball — the Bulldogs’ second lost fumble of the half — deep in North Gwinnett territory to position themselves for a go-ahead Miles Hambry field goal from 45 yards out.
But as time ticked away, North Gwinnett dipped into its bag of tricks.
The Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with 50 seconds left in the second quarter on a trick-play passing touchdown. Hall pitched the ball to Samford Halcomb, then sprinted down the left sideline and reeled in Halcomb’s 26-yard touchdown pass. Thanks to the score, the Bulldogs took a 14-10 advantage into the locker room.
“We’ve been working on that one all summer,” Stewart said. “It was a great time to pull it out.”
Hall found himself on the other end of a touchdown pass in the third quarter. The sophomore gunslinger dumped a beautiful dime into the back-right corner of the end zone, where Marek Briley hauled it in for six points at the 4:48 mark.
“Marek Briley had another phenomenal game again,” Stewart said. “I keep saying he’s a D-I prospect, he’s a D-I player. He proved it again. He just keeps doing it.”
