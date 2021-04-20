SUWANEE — North Gwinnett opened the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer state playoffs with an impressive, 5-1 win over Milton on Tuesday.
Bree Barley and Shannon Quinn scored two goals each and Chandler Lewis-Jenkins scored once as the Bulldogs advanced to a second-round game April 26 at top-ranked Lambert.
