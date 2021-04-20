ng.jpg
Special Photo

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett opened the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer state playoffs with an impressive, 5-1 win over Milton on Tuesday.

Bree Barley and Shannon Quinn scored two goals each and Chandler Lewis-Jenkins scored once as the Bulldogs advanced to a second-round game April 26 at top-ranked Lambert.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.