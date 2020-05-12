North Gwinnett grad Zach Czerniak was honored recently as MVP of the Clayton State University men’s cross country team.
Czerniak, a junior, was the Lakers’ top finisher in the final four races of the season, including an eighth-place finish at the Clayton State Cross Country Challenge 8K and a season-best time of 26 minutes, 59.20 seconds in an 18th-place finish at the Bobcat Invitational. He also was his team’s top finisher in 35th at the Peach Belt Conference Championships.
"Zach had a strong second half to his cross country season as he finished four straight times as our No. 1," Clayton State head men's cross country coach Mike Mead said. "He had his best season in three years, running personal-best time for the 8K and 10K distances. If we had a comeback of the year award, Zach would receive that, too, with the season he had in 2019."
