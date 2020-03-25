For younger athletes, the postponement of the Olympics is just that. They adjust the calendar, push back training and prepare for a later version of U.S. Olympic Trials.
For veteran competitors, the decision isn’t as easy. North Gwinnett grad Kibwe Johnson, who has competed in the past two Olympics in the hammer throw, falls into that category.
He understands the reason — public safety amid the coronavirus outbreak — for pushing the Tokyo Olympics back to 2021, even if it shakes up his personal timeline. The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials were scheduled for June 19-28, while the Olympics were set for July 24-Aug. 9.
The rescheduled date for the Olympics is uncertain, just that it will be no later than the summer of 2021. The U.S. Trials will be roughly a month or so before the Olympics.
Whether Johnson, who turns 39 this summer, competes there remains to be seen. He had been focusing on this summer’s Trials and a possible Olympic appearance, but he isn’t ready to commit to 2021.
“I don’t know, there will be more discussion there,” said Johnson, a track and field coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. when he isn’t competing. “A big part of coming back, I was coming back because I know I can go (to the Olympic Trials), I can be competitive. Another year on is a little more. By Olympic Trials next year, I may be 40, which isn’t that scary when I just consider my bubble. But USA men’s hammer is not what it was four years ago when you show up on the day, throw 74 meters and make the team. Now there are kids throwing pretty far.
“Before, there were one or two up there with me. Now there’s four. Last year the U.S. Championships was the deepest it’s ever been, eclipsing the last U.S. Championship I won in 2015. I’m going to keep throwing, probably through the summer. I think some competitions will pop up. It will be nice to see if Eugene (Oregon) can do something with the Olympics and probably the U.S. Championships being called off. But for me next year, more discussion will need to be had.”
Johnson has led the charge among Americans in the hammer throw, particularly over the last 10 years. He won three U.S. championships during that span and won gold medals in the 2011 and 2015 Pan American Games. His throw of 79.63 meters (261 feet, 2 inches) in 2011 set a Pan American Games record.
He hoped to add a third Olympic appearance to his resumé, but that is uncertain after the postponement.
“To not have that opportunity is a bummer, but in the face of a global pandemic, I fancy myself pretty reasonable, so I don’t feel too bad,” Johnson said. “It just wasn’t in the cards. I’m not going to lose sleep over it.”
Johnson has plenty going outside of his throwing career, most importantly his wife Crystal and their two daughters. He works with 10 throwers in the IMG track and field program, though all but two have returned home because of the coronavirus.
He still mixed in his own workouts as this summer approached, too.
“Throwing was going pretty well, good enough to know that this summer I would have been in contention to make the (Olympic) team,” Johnson said. “Throwing and just in general, things are going well.”
