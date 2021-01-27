Effective Feb 1, 2021, two-time U.S. Olympian and Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame member Kibwé Johnson will become the throws coach at the Track and Field Academy at SPIRE Institute and Academy in Geneva, Ohio.
Johnson, a North Gwinnett grad, is charged with building out the hammer, discuss and weight throw training and development program within SPIRE'S Track and Field Academy. He will also bring throws training to SPIRE camp and club programs, help create special events featuring throws competitors and organize customized small group training sessions for high school, collegiate, post collegiate and professional athletes.
SPIRE, in Northeast Ohio, is considered one of the premier sports training and education, camp and academy, tournament and event venues in the U.S. Its 480-acre campus features 175,000 square feet of indoor training and competition facilities. In addition to hosting regional and national events across multiple sports, SPIRE runs training/education academy programs in track and field, swimming, basketball and, commencing Sept. 2021, esports.
Over the last 10 years, Johnson has won five U.S. championships with three runner-up finishes, represented the U.S. at the 2012 London Olympics and competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. One of the most versatile throwers of all time, Johnson holds the unofficial world record for combination of hammer throw (80.31 meters/263 feet, 5 inches), discus (65.11m/213-7) and indoor weight throw (25.12m/82-5).
Johnson, already an accomplished throws coach, spent the last five years coaching at a IMG Academy and its residential academy program in Florida.
"I wanted the opportunity to do more than just coach," Johnson said of the opportunity at SPIRE. "I want to help student-athletes achieve their full potential in every aspect of their lives. While that includes coaching them to perform well in track and field events, it's more than just that. I want to help develop all their talents, and I want to be a part of creating and shaping programs that accomplish these objectives. SPIRE embraces this same philosophy, and I couldn't be more excited to get started."
Johnson is married to Crystal Smith Johnson, a former Canadian track and field champion and record-holder. The Johnsons have two daughters.
"Adding Kibwe Johnson to a staff that already features veteran director Charlie Powell and (2004 Olympic pole vault champion) Tim Mack is a real coup for SPIRE track and field," SPIRE co-managing director Ted Meekma said. "Kibwe's athletic prowess, coaching ability and exceptional character traits are second to none. I can't wait to see the tremendous impact he will have on SPIRE athletes, both as successful students and competitors, and as well-rounded individuals ready to conquer the next stage of their lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.