North Gwinnett grad Tomas Peribonio has earned a spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as a member of Ecuador’s national swimming team.
The 25-year-old, who has competed internationally for Ecuador since the 2015 World Aquatics Championships, was formally named to the team Thursday night. He was born in the U.S., moved to Ecuador as a 2-year-old, lived for an extended period in Chile and moved to Gwinnett as a middle-schooler.
Olympic swimming in Tokyo begins July 24. It is the first Olympic appearance for Peribonio.
“When I started this journey, I never thought swimming would take me this far,” Peribonio wrote in a social media post. “I have traveled all over the world, trained with legends, and met some of my best friends and lifelong mentors. I want to thank my parents, without their sacrifices and support I wouldn’t be here and I’m forever grateful. My coaches, who gave me opportunities to learn and grow as an athlete and as a person. And last but not least, all of my friends and family. My support group during these years has been amazing and has kept me motivated to be the best I can be. I’m truly honored by this opportunity to represent my country at the highest level.”
Peribonio, who already has toppled numerous national records for Ecuador, was an 11-time All-American swimmer for the South Carolina Gamecocks and broke the school record in the 200 individual medley. He also excelled in distance freestyle at the college level.
He has trained in recent years with the Gator Swim Club in Gainesville, Fla.
