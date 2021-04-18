North Gwinnett grad Nick Mahoney, a swimmer at Xavier University (Ohio), was presented recently with the school’s prestigious Rev. Paul L. O’Connor, S.J. Award.
The award is named after Xavier’s 29th president and is given to one male and one female student-athlete who best exemplifies the ideals of Xavier University based upon athletic and academic excellence.
Mahoney has been on the Big East Conference All-Academic Team since his freshman season. He has helped Xavier to three straight Big East championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.