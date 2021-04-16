North Gwinnett grad Morgan Frye, a freshman at Berry College, was named the Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday.
Frye earned the award after going 5-for-11 with two home runs, 12 RBIs, 10 runs, a double and a stolen base in the Vikings’ four-game series with Hendrix. She also had 29 putouts at first base in the series.
Frye is hitting .379 on the season with a team-high 26 RBIs in 24 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.