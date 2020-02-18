North Gwinnett grad Megan Jones, a senior swimmer for the South Carolina Gamecocks, was named Tuesday to the Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Community Service Team.
Jones has completed 48 hours total of community service this year, including work at Bright Horizons, the daycare and preschool located on South Carolina’s campus, where she played, read and worked with the 3- and 4-year-old classroom. She also worked at ECM Yoga, where she helped teach yoga and mobility exercises to developmentally disabled adults in the community. She also provided assistance at the Children’s Hospital.
Jones, a team captain the past two years, also was the team captain for South Carolina swimming’s Relay for Life team for the past three years and is a Capstone Scholar at the school.
