North Gwinnett grad Megan Jones, a swimmer at South Carolina, received a top award at The Gamecock Gala, the university’s annual athletic celebration held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones, a senior on the swimming team, was named Best Teammate for all South Carolina sports. She is a Capstone Scholar, a two-time team captain and was on this year’s Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Community Service Team.
