North Gwinnett grad Makenna Dowell has signed with the University of Minnesota softball program as a graduate transfer, the Golden Gophers announced Wednesday.
Dowell played previously at Auburn, where he started over 100 games, including 51 last season, and was on the SEC Academic Honor Roll twice. The shortstop had a team-high 42 hits, batting .294 with a team-best 19 RBIs. Her 20 walks also led the Tigers.
She helped Auburn to three NCAA Tournament appearances after a standout career at North, where she was a four-time all-county selection and an all-state player.
