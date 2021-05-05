North Gwinnett grad Liz Blumthal, a senior at East Carolina, was named Wednesday to the All-American Athletic Conference second team for women’s lacrosse.
Blumthal, the first defender in program history to earn all-conference honors, finished second on the team in caused turnovers (17) and third in ground balls (28). She caused a turnover in 12 of the Pirates’ 16 games and grabbed at least one ground ball in 15 of 16 games.
