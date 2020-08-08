North Gwinnett grad Lexie Brown had a career-high 26 points with a historic stat in an 87-80 Minnesota Lynx victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday.
Brown also had nine assists, six rebounds and four steals as the Lynx won their fourth straight, improving to 5-1 early in the WNBA season.
Those numbers made the 5-foot-9 guard the first player in WNBA history, regular season or playoffs, with more than 26 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals in a game, according to Across the Timeline.
Minnesota wins 87-80 to move to 5-1 on the season. Lexie Brown becomes the first player in @WNBA history who has collected 26+ points, 6+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 4+ steals in a game — regular season or playoffs (h/t @WBBTimeline). #Lynx https://t.co/thPi6uq315— Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) August 8, 2020
Brown, in her third WNBA season, had 15 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists in Minnesota’s previous game.
