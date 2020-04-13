One of the most dominant pitchers in NCAA Division II almost didn’t play college softball.
Success in the circle through her senior year at North Gwinnett didn’t equate to college offers for Kylee Smith. North Georgia bucked the trend.
“UNG was really only place for softball (that offered), Coach (Mike Davenport) was really the only one interested in me,” Smith said. “That’s how I ended up at UNG. I loved coach. I loved everything UNG had to offer. If coach hadn’t offered me, I probably wouldn’t have been playing in college.”
Davenport liked what he saw from Smith, a player other colleges overlooked, whether it was for her height (5-foot-2) or other reasons.
“So many times as college coaches you can get caught up into numbers, stats and even into body type of an athlete, but it takes so much more than that,” Davenport said. “I spend a great amount of time invested in the recruiting process because I owe it to our university and to our softball alumni to bring in student-athletes that will continue to represent our institution and our program in a positive manner and to continue our program’s history of success. With that being said, Kylee Smith is one of the best to ever wear the North Georgia uniform, and that is a true testament to her work ethic, desire and competitiveness.
“If you get caught up in physical stature, Kylee is not going to be your prototypical pitcher. But it’s her mental makeup and her poise and knowledge of pitching that make her so special. Even at the high school level, she reminded me of the Atlanta Braves’ Greg Maddux with the way he would go about his business and just dominate games, and he used every ounce of his physical and mental ability to win games. Kylee has that type of poise and ability at the collegiate level for us as well.”
The payoff on Davenport’s offer has been eye-catching.
Smith was 12-2 with a 0.30 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 92 innings this season, helping North Georgia to a 23-4 record when the coronavirus stopped college athletics. Her senior season was going well as she searched for team success and her fourth straight season of earning first-team All-American honors, as well as third straight season as national pitcher of the year.
“I was pretty confident in us,” said Smith, now back home in Gwinnett and taking classes online. “We had a young team with a lot of new faces, and I really enjoyed this team. I feel like we had a lot to offer even though were young and had a lot of new faces. Hopefully, we would have gone to the postseason like we have the past few years.”
Playoff trips are the norm for North Georgia — with Smith at the forefront the past four years.
The right-hander reached All-American status immediately, going 31-6 with a 1.34 ERA and 254 strikeouts in 248 2/3 innings as a freshman. She only got better from there.
As a sophomore, she was 36-3 with a 0.59 ERA and 338 strikeouts in 236 1/3 innings, leading the nation in wins, ERA and strikeouts. She led the nation in ERA (0.73) again as a junior, going 30-4 with 318 strikeouts in 220 1/3 innings.
“Kylee’s skill set that makes her successful is her ability to locate pitches and to throw all of her pitches at any time in the count at any time in the game,” Davenport said. “She will be the first to tell you that she and catcher Shelby Hammontree have a great relationship since they both arrived as freshmen four years ago. Shelby has caught nearly every pitch Kylee has ever thrown here at UNG. Kylee has great poise in the circle and doesn’t show a lot of emotion. But don’t mistake that for her not being ultra-competitive.”
Smith finishes her undergraduate degree in international affairs this semester, then just needs an internship to graduate. She planned to do an internship this summer, but likely will have that pushed to the fall because of COVID-19.
She likely will take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow spring sports seniors one final season of eligibility in 2021, but even if her career ended now, it is packed with success.
“Kylee’s story and legacy still has a few chapters yet to be written, but what she has done up to this point in her collegiate career has cemented her as one of our best players in UNG history and also one of NCAA D-II’s best pitchers during her career,” Davenport said. “She has done all of this while being one of the best ambassadors for our university, athletic department and softball program and a model student both on and off the field of play.”
She also showed a lot of college coaches what they missed out on in the recruiting process.
“I think I proved a lot to myself,” Smith said. “Growing up, working my tail off, going to lessons and practice every single day, and to not be offered by anybody was kind of discouraging. But playing at UNG showed myself I can do it. I can do what I always knew I could. I guess I did kind of prove something to other people, too. But mostly to myself.”
Smith wasn’t the only Gwinnett graduate starring this season at North Georgia.
Mill Creek grad Kaylyn Anthony, a second-team All-Peach Belt Conference selection the past three seasons, had a .340 batting average with three home runs, 20 RBIs and eight doubles when the coronavirus halted play. The outfielder hit .298 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 11 doubles, one triple and 14 stolen bases in in 2019.
She also had big seasons as a sophomore (.367, 4 HRs, 39 RBIs, 16 doubles, two triples) and as a freshman (.353, 7 HRs, 46 RBIs, 12 doubles, one triple).
