North Gwinnett grad Kylee Smith struck out the 1,000th batter of her college softball career in 12th-ranked North Georgia’s 2-0 win over Nova Southeastern on Friday.
The senior pitcher struck out 16 batters and allowed only one hit in the game, improving to 7-1 on the season. She is coming off an All-American junior season when she led the nation with a 0.73 ERA.
