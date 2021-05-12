North Gwinnett grad Kylee Smith, a senior at North Georgia, was named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year for the third time in her college softball career on Wednesday.
The right-hander, the first pitcher to win the award three times, is 15-3 with 168 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings with a 1.28 ERA this season. She broke the Peach Belt record for career strikeouts this season and currently sits at 1,232, the 11th-most in NCAA Division II history.
Smith was joined on the All-Peach Belt first team by fellow Gwinnett grads Biz Walters (Buford grad/Young Harris) and Kaylyn Anthony (Mill Creek/North Georgia)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.