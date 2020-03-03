North Gwinnett grad Kylee Smith, a senior at North Georgia, was named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, earning the honor for the fourth time in five weeks this season.
Smith earned the honor after going 2-1 in three starts with a 0.44 ERA last week. She had 10 strikeouts in a three-hit shutout win against Lee and 12 strikeouts in a four-hit shutout win against Lincoln Memorial. Her only loss was to Lincoln Memorial in a game she gave up just one hit and one walk, striking out 10. The run in that loss was her first earned run allowed in her last seven starts.
Smith is now fourth all-time in career strikeouts in the conference. She leads the PBC in shutouts, strikeouts, ERA and batting average against. She also leads NCAA Division II in strikeouts and is second in strikeouts per seven innings, second in hits allowed per inning and fourth in ERA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.