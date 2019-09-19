Georgia Gwinnett College associate vice president of athletics Darin Wilson announced Thursday the promotion of Kyle Norton to the administrative position of assistant athletic director for facilities within the Office of Athletics.
Norton, a 2015 GGC alumnus and a North Gwinnett grad, has been a facilities and grounds manager since Jan. 2016, and has played a key role in preserving the college’s athletic facilities. He also will continue to serve as an assistant baseball coach.
“I’m extremely happy for Kyle to move into this new role," Wilson said. "Kyle is a tremendously hard worker who is a true servant-leader. He makes others better each day and he is a wonderful asset for our athletics office. I look forward to working with him daily on our short- and long-term facility plans."
In his new role, Norton will oversee daily operations and maintenance of the Grizzly Athletics Complex, including all playing surfaces, stadium structures and the building that houses the Office of Athletics.
Norton was a member of the college’s first two baseball teams, including the 2014 squad that made the program’s first Avista NAIA World Series appearance. He was a member of the program’s coaching staff for teams that returned to the World Series in 2019 and 2018.