North Gwinnett grad Kibwe Johnson was named recently to the United States Track and Field coaching staff for the 2022 season.
Johnson is director of track and field and head coach of throws at SPIRE Academy (Ohio), home to one of the largest indoor and outdoor track and field complexes in the world.
Johnson is one of the nation's best hammer throwers of all time, claiming five US titles and four US runner-up nods and was a part of numerous US national teams before his retirement in 2017. The two-time Olympian and Pan American gold medalist joined SPIRE in 2021.
Johnson, a Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Famer, maintains a simple coaching philosophy when training athletes of all ages.
"My coaching style is built on communication and the belief that relationships matter," Johnson said. "Being a husband and father has helped me become more effective as a coach."
USATF coaching positions are based upon nominations and then voting by peers.
"It really is an incredible feeling having so many connections from all over the world in a sport I truly value," Johnson said. "Every place we go has so much to offer to the human experience."
Johnson's next assignment for USATF will come as an assistant coach for throws at the World Athletics U20 Championships, Aug. 1-6, in Cali, Colombia.
