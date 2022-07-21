Track and Field: 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field

North Gwinnett grad Kibwe Johnson competes during the men's hammer throw qualifying in the 2016 U.S. Olympic track and field team trials at Hayward Field.

 James Lang/USA Today Sports

North Gwinnett grad Kibwe Johnson was named recently to the United States Track and Field coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Johnson is director of track and field and head coach of throws at SPIRE Academy (Ohio), home to one of the largest indoor and outdoor track and field complexes in the world.

