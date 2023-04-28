North Gwinnett grad Josh Downs was selected in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts in Friday night’s NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-9, 171-pound All-American wide receiver out of North Carolina went No. 79 overall to Indianapolis, where he will play with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.
“It feels great,” Downs said. “I’m blessed. I’m ready to get to work. I went a little later than I thought, but I can’t lie, I’m glad (former Colts star) Reggie Wayne is my receivers coach. I’m ready to go.”
Downs had an NFL.com prospect grade of 6.44 — given to a player who will become a good starter within two years — and showcased his speed at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.
“He’s just so quick, one person usually doesn’t cover this guy, great after the catch,” ESPN analyst and Shiloh grad David Pollack said on the draft broadcast.
He had a record-breaking college career with North Carolina’s fourth-highest receiving yardage total (2,483 yards) in only three seasons. His 22 touchdown catches are second-most in school history and his 202 catches rank third on the Tar Heels’ all-time list.
Downs had 101 catches for 1,335 yards, both school records, and eight touchdowns in 2021, then added 94 catches for 1,029 yards and 11 scores last season.
The former Daily Post Super Six player had 187 catches for 3.019 yards and 32 TDs over his final three high school seasons at North. He comes from a football family that includes his father Gary, a former NFL running back, and his younger brother Caleb, a five star freshman at Alabama who just finished his career at Mill Creek.
“It’s huge (to follow my dad into the NFL) and just to have this opportunity,” Downs said. “My dad was pick 95 and I went pick 79, so I beat my dad out in that. It’s just a blessing. Even though I went later than I thought, I can’t complain. In the grand scheme of things, a lot of people would die to get picked 79 in the NFL Draft.”
Downs said he’s eager to play with the Colts’ first-round pick.
“I’m ready to get to work with Anthony,” Downs said. “He’s a great player with a lot of upside. It’s time to go.”
