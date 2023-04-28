Downs_Josh.clem.1231.jpg

North Gwinnett grad Josh Downs runs after a catch during a North Carolina game.

 University of North Carolina Athletics

North Gwinnett grad Josh Downs was selected in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts in Friday night’s NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 171-pound All-American wide receiver out of North Carolina went No. 79 overall to Indianapolis, where he will play with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

