Denver Broncos starting lineman Ja’Wuan James, a North Gwinnett grad, announced Monday afternoon he will opt out of the 2020 NFL season over coronavirus concerns.
James was the Broncos’ starter at right offensive tackle after returning from an injury-plagued 2019 season. Denver signed him to a four-year, $51 million contract in 2019 that made him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL at the time.
“It is tough, but the right decision,” James posted about opting out. “There’s just too much unknown about this virus and about plans handling it going forward. My wife and I were blessed with our newborn son May 22 and he’s now my top priority. Although I worked all offseason and invested in my body to bounce back and have a great year on the field, it’s just not worth risking the health of my loved ones. I’ve seen this virus already hospitalize one of my family members and hope to not have that happen again.”
James, 28, previously played five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who made him a first-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2014. He was scheduled to make $10 million this season.
take care of you & yours pic.twitter.com/tgA5LwkrcM— Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) August 3, 2020
