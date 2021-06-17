Summer baseball is about playing for the love of the game and honing your craft to be a better player in the upcoming season.
North Gwinnett grad and sophomore Georgia State pitcher Ryan Watson is in the middle of that journey right now with the Northwoods League's Willimar Stingers (Minn.).
Watson splashed on the scene after throwing a gem at powerhouse Vanderbilt early in the season. Watson went five innings only allowing for hits in a monumental 4-2 win for Georgia State. Later in the season Watson had a change of roles, moving to the Panthers bullpen.
The sophomore right-hander continued to shine in his new role, recording back-to-back saves to end the regular season against Arkansas Little Rock. Watson continued his hot streak, tallying a win in three innings and propelling the Panthers to a 9-6 win over Louisiana Monroe in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
In the Northwoods League, Watson has flourished as a starting pitcher. Throughout the early part of the season, Watson has been tremendous. In his first three starts, Watson has earned a 2-0 record with a 1.35 ERA over 20 innings pitched. It will be intriguing to watch Watson’s development as the North Gwinnett grad figures to be an important part of the Georgia State pitching staff next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.