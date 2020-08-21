Football players and coaches regularly discuss the benefits of extra bowl game practices. The game itself can be just important for those who see action.
Warren Ericson took advantage of both last season.
The North Gwinnett grad made his first start — at right guard — on Georgia’s offensive line in a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl. He played in six games during the 2019 season, but a more valuable experience came from playing every snap in the bowl at the end of his redshirt freshman season.
“I honestly took it as a learning experience,” Ericson said of the bowl. “It was a great opportunity and I loved every single second of it. It was definitely a learning experience. Some say I played well and I thank them for that, but I want to focus on the things I did not do well and I want to improve on those.
“Hopefully the things that I can improve on can be translated to this upcoming season. I want to play fast and I want to continue to just get my fits right. Playing low, leverage, getting my feet right. I just want to get my technique as crisp as possible.”
Warren, now a redshirt sophomore, factors heavily into Georgia’s future on a revamped offensive line. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is in the mix at all three interior positions.
The Bulldogs lost left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Solomon Kindley, right tackle Isaiah Wilson and right guard Cade Mays off last year’s line, leaving several holes to fill. Among the returning players on the line center Trey Hill, guard Ben Cleveland and guard/tackle Jamaree Salyer have the most experience.
The group will block for a new quarterback — transfers Jamie Newman and J.T. Daniels are the favorites to replace Jake Fromm.
“We have a lot of talent,” Ericson said. “All of our quarterbacks are great leaders and they’re all stepping up to the plate. Each person is different and it doesn’t take too much adjustment. We just have to do what we do as an offensive line and just keep them off their backs.”
The line’s transition to a new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has been smooth, too.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s too much different for me (with a new coordinator),” said Ericson, who helped North to the 2017 state championship as a high school senior. “Football is football in my view. As far as pass blocking and the techniques, we’ve been able to adjust to them and his offense and he’s done a great job of coming in and teaching his offense and getting in our brains. We just have to go out there and execute.”
