North Gwinnett grad Corey Collins, a catcher and designated hitter for the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team, was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 234-pounder hit .444 (8-for-18) the previous week with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs. He leads the team with four home runs and 16 RBIs while batting .364. He has started all 16 games this year.
