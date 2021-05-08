Many an athlete has lost a year of his or her career to injury or any one of a number of other reasons over the years.
To be sure, Georgia’s Corey Collins is far from losing almost an entire calendar year of his baseball career during the disruption caused by the COVID-19 in 2020-21.
Still, the timing couldn’t have been worse for the North Gwinnett grad, with the cancellation of what figured to be an important senior season of high school ball after just 13 games and the bulk of his summer league season.
For a lot of players, that kind of disruption could’ve been devastating in making the transition to major college baseball, especially in a league as powerful as the Southeastern Conference.
However, Collins seemingly hasn’t missed a step at all, as the 6-foot-3, 234-pound catcher has emerged as a force both at the plate and behind it for the Bulldogs, as well as one of the SEC’s top freshmen.
“The biggest thing, I’d say, is I just have to simplify (things) a little bit more,” Collins said of the adjustment to college baseball. “We were very fortunate that we got a bunch of intrasquad (games) in (once getting on campus at UGA), so I was able to do a bunch of that in the fall — get live ABs, live catching.
“So it’s really just simplifying because the game speeds up at this level. … The strike zone gets a little smaller, so that helps especially because if it stays big, anybody could hit. So that was a big thing, as well — getting used to the new strike zone, not really going out there with the zone from high school. Really, it was just slowing it down as much as possible. I mean, guys are really good up here. So if you can slow it down as much as possible, that’s how it works.”
Collins seems to have slowed down the game quite well thus far, entering the weekend with a team-best 32 RBIs, third on the team with seven home runs and hitting .275 and third on the team with an .884 OPS.
Those numbers may seem surprising considering how little work he was able to get in compared to normal springs and summers since last year’s COVID stoppages.
But as Collins points out, the quality of the work he was able to get in more than counteracted the lack of the quantity.
“I think I played around three weekends,” Collins recalled. “So I think I got about 12 games in, but it was more of a hit and miss (situation). I didn’t play every day. Games were limited. … And the Sunbelt (summer) League was cancelled, so I wasn’t able to get on that. So it was more picking up what I could.
“But I was fortuante that I was able to got to (North Gwinnett) high school or local parks or fields or whatever and get in the cage or something. … I think I got here (to UGA) in late August. We were able to get all the fall stuff in. I just wasn’t here for summer classes.”
And despite the later start to his transition to major college ball, Collins has definitely not been intimidated by SEC competition, a development that shouldn’t be at all surprising given his history.
A two-time Daily Post All-County selection while at North Gwinnett, he finished as the Bulldogs’ all-time career leader in homers (26) and ranked second in RBIs (105) and triples (6) and fourth in runs scored (95) and triples (6), and was ranked as high as 65 by mlb.com as one of the top 200 prospect in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
He’s lived up to that billing so far against SEC competition, which he says has challenged him to work to keep his game at a high level.
“Any kid’s dream is you want to play the best baseball possible for them and get better every day, and I feel like playing the best teams in the country is the only way to do it,” Collins said. “We have some trouble here and there, but that’s baseball.
“The guys that make you (better) are the guys who are most consistent throughout the season, throughout the year, throughout life. And I feel like playing against the best guys is going to get me there.”
As much as the on-field preparation has aided his early success at Georgia, Collins says perhaps the biggest key has been keeping a positive mindset.
And as long as he keeps believing in himself, he is convinced there isn’t anything he can’t accomplish.
“I think I’ve just realized that I have the capablity and people have faith in me and believe in what I can do,” Collins said. “And I think I need to really just trust in that and not be hard on myself at times, just maturing about that part, I guess. Just reailzing it’s still just a game. It’s just on a higher stage.
“As long as I can just stay calm, just play my game alongside these guys and support them as they support me, I’ll be all right. I mean, the biggest thing I’ve realized at this level so far is there are a lot of games – a lot more than in high school. So just being consistent, just getting better, I guess, are the big things. Everybody’s going to fail (occasionally), so I’ve just got to just stay with it as long as I can.”
