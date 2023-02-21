This year’s Georgia baseball team has a chance to be special, and you can sense that from each player who speaks confidently about the upcoming 2023 season.
North Gwinnett grad Corey Collins, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior catcher for the Bulldogs this season, knows it too.
“Being here for two years already, and now going into three, this is probably one of the closer teams we’ve had, and probably one of the most talented teams we’ve had,” Collins said.
In his first two seasons, Collins has blasted a combined 19 home runs with 20 doubles and 74 RBIs in 110 games. In 2022, he posted a .994 fielding percentage with 160 putouts and 17 assists in 57 games. A criminal justice major, Collins has made the SEC Academic Honor Roll, too. Now as an upperclassman, he’s ready to take the field in a new role.
“He’s a junior, and he’s been through it,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He’s played almost every single day since he was a freshman, and so I think you can see that he just carries himself with a lot more confidence.”
Along with seeing time at catcher and designated hitter, Collins will play in the outfield this season for the first time in his Bulldog career.
“He played a lot of outfield this summer, and he’s worked in the outfield constantly since he’s been here in practice, and he’s just never had the opportunity in games,” Stricklin said. “He’s a good athlete, he can really throw, and he’s going to turn into a pretty good outfielder. He’s still going to catch, but it helps us get another bat in the lineup.”
Collins is one of two Bulldogs on this year’s team to be named among Baseball America’s top 200 Major League Baseball Draft prospects in the country.
“I mean I feel very blessed every day that I’ve put myself in that spot,” Collins said about a potential future MLB career. “I’m just trying to do the best I can every day, get better every day, because if I do that then I could possibly play for a long time.”
Stricklin, who had eight players sign professional contracts last year, is excited to see Collins and others possibly get that chance as well.
“Pro scouts are here to watch (Collins) because he’s done so well,” Stricklin said. “So just be yourself and if you just be yourself and do what got you here, then it's going to get you to the next level.”
Collins said he already gets the opportunity to live out a dream playing for the Bulldogs.
“It’s a blessing,” he said. “Every day I’m grateful for it. I grew up watching it and grew up loving it so I’m glad I’m here.”
