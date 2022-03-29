Georgia Tech softball junior hurler Chandler Dennis has been named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week following her 4-0 week as she led the Jackets from the circle over Dartmouth and to a series sweep over Syracuse, the league announced on Tuesday.
Dennis, a North Gwinnett grad, is joined by Emma Lemley of Virginia Tech in receiving the honor.
With the recognition, Dennis garners her first weekly ACC honor in her young Jacket career as well as Tech’s first such award this season.
Dennis was a commanding presence in the circle through the week, posting a 0.88 ERA on the way to earning credit for four of Tech’s five wins through two starts and four appearances, including a complete-game shutout. Through 16 innings of work, the Suwanee native allowed just two runs on six hits while tallying 17 strikeouts. Her opponents were left with a combined .120 batting average on the week as she allowed no more than four hits in a game and put together three scoreless outings.
Dennis opened the week with a complete shutout against Dartmouth, surrendering just two hits and picking up nine strikeouts. The Michigan transfer also got the start against Syracuse in game two, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on four hits.
Dennis also made a pair of relief appearances in the series against the Orange, picking up wins in both outings through two innings of work as she entered with both games on the line and shut down Syracuse’s bats, not allowing a single hit, run or baserunner. Dennis entered a tie game in top of the sixth of game one, dealing three strikeouts to set up the Jackets’ late rally for victory. She later stepped into the deadlocked series finale in the top of the eighth, notching another pair of punchouts to set up Tech’s walk-off victory in the ninth and secure the series sweep over Syracuse.
On the season, the right-hander boasts a 2.61 ERA with a 7-4 record through 12 starts and 17 appearances. Dennis has piled up 65 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings of work and left opponents with a .215 batting average as each of the aforementioned marks rank second on the squad.
