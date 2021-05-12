North Gwinnett grad Cade Heil, a junior baseball player at North Georgia, was named to the All-Peach Belt Conference first team on Wednesday.
Heil is 8-0 in 13 starts with 51 strikeouts this season. It is the second all-conference selection of his career.
Parkview’s Ben Markiewicz, who plays at Augusta, made the second team, as did North Georgia’s Crews Taylor, an Archer grad.
