North Gwinnett grad Cade Heil, a junior on North Georgia’s baseball team, was named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The right-hander pitched a complete-game two-hitter in a 9-1 victory over Lander, allowing just one unearned run and one walk. He struck out six.
He retired the first 10 batters he faced before issuing his lone walk, then set down eight more in order. Three errors and a single in the seventh allowed a run to score, but Heil responded by setting down the side in order in the eighth and working around another single in the ninth to get the win.
He is currently tied for the league lead with five wins, is third in innings pitched and 10th in strikeouts.
