Sep 11, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin (6) drops back against the Florida Gators during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
North Gwinnett grad Cade Fortin committed Monday to the Arkansas Razorbacks football program.
The 6-foot-3, 221-pounder spent the past two seasons at South Florida before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. According to multiple reports, he will join the Razorbacks as a walk-on.
Fortin originally signed with North Carolina and played in four games (two starts) in 2018, throwing for 388 yards and a TD and rushing for 76 yards and another score. He entered the Transfer Portal prior to the start of the 2019 season and landed at South Florida.
He was 2 of 4 passing for 39 yards in 2020 and was 25 of 48 passing for 183 yards this past season.
