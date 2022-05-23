Matt Welch waited patiently for his first head coaching job, and it paid off with an opportunity in his home county.
Welch, a 2003 North Gwinnett graduate, was announced Monday as the head boys basketball coach at Mill Creek. The 37-year-old spent the last eight years as an assistant coach with Berkmar’s successful boys program, helping the Patriots to state runner-up finishes in Class AAAAAAA each of the past two seasons.
“Since Day 1, I’ve had aspirations (of being a head coach),” Welch said. “I’ve been kind of picky. I was fortunate to come back home and get the job at Berkmar, and the past eight years being at Berkmar, we’ve had a lot of success and we’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve kind of been picky on what jobs I wanted to reach out for. I wanted it to be the right fit for me and the right community. Being from Gwinnett and knowing this area pretty well, I was picky of sorts in it fitting me and where I wanted to go to get to the next level. … Of course, the opportunity of finally becoming a head coach at a place like Mill Creek intrigued me because it’s a community I live in, I live close by, so that draw was there of the proximity of where I’m raising my family, but just the overall feel of the community is what I liked.
"That’s the kind of community I grew up in. It’s what I’m used to. I wanted a place like that to build a program, build a feeder system and have that community support. I want to thank (Mill Creek principal) Mr. (Jason) Lane and (athletic director) Dr. (Steven) Hardegree for this special opportunity.”
Welch played high school basketball at North for longtime Bulldogs coach Ralph Nunn, and played as a youth and high-schooler alongside current North head boys coach Matt Garner, who is still one of his good friends. Welch’s father Geno also has coached basketball in the area for years, including stints as a high school assistant at both North and Collins Hill.
After graduating from Valdosta State, Welch spent seven years at brand-new Ashley Ridge High in South Carolina as a head junior varsity coach and varsity assistant for his older brother, Brian Welch (currently athletic director at Berkeley High in South Carolina). He then returned to Gwinnett for the opportunity to work with head coach Greg Phillips at Berkmar.
“We are very excited about having Coach Welch come on board at Mill Creek,” Mill Creek athletic director Steven Hardegree said. “He's a high energy guy, and we feel he is the right fit to move our program forward. I believe our players and community will like his approach and priorities.”
Welch takes over for veteran coach David Allen, who retired from basketball after the 2021-22 season. He inherits a team with most of its roster returning, including first-team all-county selection Trajen Greco and first-team all-region selection Jonathan Taylor. Taylor also was an all-defensive team selection in the region.
The new coach admits he doesn’t know much about Mill Creek’s returning personnel — Berkmar never played the Hawks over the past eight seasons, and he never scouted a game that included Mill Creek — but he is eager to get to work with them.
“The main thing I want for these kids is to be great members of the community,” said Welch, who has sons Brady (4) and Blake (1) with his wife Ashley. “That’s my big thing. I want them to represent the community the right way, with respect and honor, and hold up that standard of our program on and off the floor. That is going to be first and foremost. And we’re going to work our tail off and get better at basketball and bring a lot of energy and a lot of passion to the program. We really want to have a family atmosphere within our program with relationships built on trust. The basketball thing will follow as long as we’re able to establish a positive culture in our locker room with a family atmosphere and represent the community in the right way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.