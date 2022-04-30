Alex.jpg

Alex Mollette

North Gwinnett grad Alex Mollette signed a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts after not being selected in the NFL Draft.

Mollette, a 6-foot-4, 294-pound offensive lineman, played from 2016 to 2021 at Marshall University. He was a first-team all-conference selection at center last season.

