North Gwinnett goalkeeper Kelly Hall has committed to the Presbyterian College (S.C.) women’s soccer program.
The senior started for the Bulldogs’ state championship team as a sophomore in 2019, and helped North to a 6-0 start, a No. 1 ranking in Georgia and a No. 4 national ranking in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play. She was a United Soccer Coaches all-state team selection this year.
