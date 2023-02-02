North Gwinnett and Brookwood were expected to battle each other at the top of the girls and boys team leaderboards in the Class AAAAAAA State Swimming Championships.
Sure enough, the Bulldogs and Broncos battle each other, though there were a few twists Wednesday night at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
After being edged by Brookwood by a mere 11 points at the Gwinnett County meet a week and a half ago, North’s girls were able to flip the script.
The Bulldogs got a huge night from their relay teams and distance swimmer Emma Reiser come away with the program’s first girls state team championship with 429.5 points, beating out the Broncos, who were runners-up at 374 points.
The North boys, meanwhile, also outpointed Brookwood 406 to 345, thanks in no small part to senior Tristan DenBrok, who won individual state titles in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle and swam anchor on the two winning relay teams to come away with trips to the top of the podium.
However, both were overtaken by Walton, which posted 414 points to win its first state team title since 2015 and end a string of seven-year streak of team championships won by Gwinnett boys teams.
“It was a great night for North swimming and diving,” Callis said. “We’re proud of being the team that (was) the highest-scoring program if you combine the girls and boys scores. It was tough to come up short with the boys, but we left it in the pool and Walton deserves all the credit.
“They swam really well, but the focus for (Wednesday) night was the girls. That was unreal. It’s a great moment, not only for our girls program, but for our entire swimming community at North. A lot of work goes into something like that. … We’re just super happy.”
North’s girls were able to make history despite having only one individual state champion, with Reiser winning the 500 free in a time of 4 minutes, 51.27 seconds.
But thanks to state titles from the teams of Reiser, Ashley Morton, Morgan Jenny and Jayla Thompson in the 200 medley relay and Morton, Jenny, Thompson and Jamison Tiller in the 200 free relay, plus plenty of other state placers like Thompson’s runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly and a 3-4 finish from Reiser and Tiller in the 200 free, the Bulldogs’ depth was able to pile up points.
“That’s what great teams do,” Callis said. “To win a state (team) championship, you’ve got to be (good) top to bottom. We knew we were going to get limited podiums (individually). Emma makes us proud, but getting those relay podiums was big.”
Relays were also a big part of the North boys’ runner-up finish, and DenBrok was in the middle of it, teaming with Blake Burnley, Avery Joo and Logan Reinhold to take the 200 medley relay in 1:32.82 and Burnley, Eli Wilson and Nathan Han to take the 400 free realy in 3:03.49.
Throw in his individual titles in the 200 free (1:37.48) and 500 free (4:20.75) and it was a big night for the Bulldogs’ senior.
“We snuck one by in the (200 medley) relay,” Callis said. “It was a great start to our meet. We weren’t supposed to get first. We were all the way over in Lane 2, and Tristan closed with a (big freestyle leg). … We won that as a team, but he was a big part of that, and he walks away with four (titles).”
Brookwood, meanwhile, also had its moments in both the boys and girls meet.
The girls were led by Hailey Dopson’s runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke and third place in the 100 free, plus third-place finishes by the 400 free relay team of Dopson, Hayden Britt, Mary Kate Weitzel and Nicole Amike and the 200 free relay team of Dopson, Amike, Emma Greene and Sophie Hamilton. Diver Chloe Brothers also scored big with a third-place finish at 570.60 points.
The Bronco boys boasted individual state titles from Nolan Patterson in the 50 free (20.64 seconds) and Baylor Stanton in the 200 individual medley (1:46.52), while Stanton (100 back) and the 200 medley (Stanton, Patterson, Max Inlow and Kyler Heffner) and 400 free (Patterson, Heffner, Stanton and Harrison Wright) relay teams posted runner-up finishes to highlight a solid night in Willie Hildebrand’s first state meet as head coach.
“We are ecstatic,” Hildebrand said. “The goal for the team was to get on the podium (with both the boys and girls). So for us to finish second for the girls and third for the boys, we couldn’t be happier.
“For my first year at Brookwood, I can’t complain. This has been a great group of kids, great families. The culture and goals I want to bring to the program is improvement. And if you look at last year where the boys and girls placed in county and state and where we are now, we hit our goals.”
Parkview’s boys were the only other Gwinnett team to finish in the top three of the team standings by placing fourth with 245 points, led by state titles from Russell Hart in the 100 breastroke (56.67 seconds) and the 200 free relay team of Hart, Jack Dunbar, Nikolas Beeney and Landon Plumlee (1:25.59), plus a second-place finish in the 100 free and third-place finish in the 100 free from Dunbar.
However, there were several other big individual performances, led by Norcross girls senior Catie Choate and Buford boys senior Benjamin Irwin.
Choate closed out her career as a four-time champion in the girls 100 backstroke by winning this year’s event in 53.36 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second off her state-record time set last year, and then adding another state title in the girls 200 IM in 2:01.39.
Irwin, meanwhile, set a new state record of 46.94 seconds to win the boys 100 fly, and then added another state title by winning the 100 back in a time of 48.36 seconds.
