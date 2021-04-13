DACULA — Denied the opportunity to keep its region title streak alive last season when the COVID-19 pandemic halted play, the North Gwinnett girls tennis team returned to a familiar place Monday.
The Bulldogs defeated Mill Creek 3-0 in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals at Hamilton Mill, winning their sixth straight region tournament championship. The victory was even sweeter because of what happened in 2020 when the coronavirus stopped the season well before region tourney time.
“It’s awesome because these seniors have never not been a region champion,” North girls coach Katie Massey said. “It’s so great. I’m so glad for them. Also we’re talking in masks, so it’s been a season. We’ve kept everybody healthy. I’m so happy and proud of them.”
Those four seniors — Ginny Anderson, Ellen Lee, Kate Cadogan and Mallory Harris — went out on top in their final region tournament.
Anderson and Harris won the clinching match at No. 1 doubles, posting a 6-3, 7-5 win over Mill Creek’s Bailey Northcutt and Gabby Griffin. Nicole Eigbedion and Tiffani Vlahova picked up the first two points. Eigbedion defeated Emily Miller 6-2, 6-0 and Vlahova topped Megan Dobbs 6-0, 6-2.
Riley Priest and Cate Gemmell were in a tight No. 2 doubles match with Tatum Coy and Dekota Taylor when North got the clinching point. The No. 3 singles match had just started, but the Bulldogs’ Lucy Kim took a quick 6-0 win in the first set over Clara Day.
North heads to the state playoffs as a No. 1 seed, while Mill Creek gets the No. 2 seed from the region. Peachtree Ridge defeated Mountain View in the third-place match.
“I expect us to do well (at state),” Massey said. “We’re filling in the brackets like all the other teams and trying to figure out what’s going on, but we’re exciting about the next steps and seeing where it goes.”
