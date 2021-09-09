In need of something good to happen in the young football season, North Gwinnett got it last Friday with a comeback win at Parkview. The Bulldogs’ first victory wasn’t easy as they faced a 20-14 halftime deficit and a 27-20 deficit early in the fourth quarter.
“I think we came out (in) the second half with a lot more energy,” North head coach Bill Stewart said after the game. “We need more energy, and we talked about that (at halfime). We didn’t go through that game without making mistakes. That’s for sure because we made a bunch of them, but I’m proud of our guys coming back and making plays.”
North’s defense forced three turnovers, two on Grant Godfrey fumble recoveries, and its offense found an identity with a power running game that doubled up Parkview in time of possession. Marcus McFarlane rushed for 106 yards and a score and Brinston Williams rushed for 79 yards and added two touchdown catches.
Tyler Walton had six tackles (two for losses), two sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one caused fumble to spark a North defense that held Parkview to minus-13 rushing yards. Teammate Kayden McDonald (four tackles for losses, one sack, two QB hurries), Jace Anderson (six tackles) and Godfrey (who also had a sack) also played well.
Lovejoy, a traditional power from Clayton County, is a tough opponent, something North knows well after losing 19-7 to the Wildcats last season. Lovejoy looked good in its opener, a 41-0 win over Mundy’s Mill, but it hasn’t played since after having an Aug. 28 game with Carver-Atlanta canceled over COVID issues.
