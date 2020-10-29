Atop the region is a familiar place for North Gwinnett’s football team and its leader.
Head coach Bill Stewart, in his fourth season, hasn’t lost a region game since he was hired by the Bulldogs. In all, that’s 21 straight region wins for North — 19 by Stewart and two by previous head coach Bob Sphire.
Collins Hill gets a chance to knock North from its perch Friday night in the Battle of Suwanee, a game televised by GPB. The host Eagles, like North, are 5-2 overall, despite tough schedules, and 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA.
“They’re the favorite,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said of North. “They’re defending region champions. They’ve won I don’t know how many region games in a row. It’s a big test for us. But it’s not a test we haven’t seen. We’ve played tough teams. They’ve played tough teams. It’s not like we’ve been playing a bunch of soft teams. Every team we’ve faced has got a winning record and at one point was ranked. I think it’s the same with them. You just line up and hope the fundamentals pay off.”
For all the good defenses Collins Hill has seen this season, this week’s challenge may be the toughest.
North already owns shutouts of top-10 teams North Cobb and Parkview — handing each team its only loss — and played a nearly perfect game in its last outing. In that 31-0 victory, Mill Creek was held to minus-8 yards (minus-12 rushing and four passing) by the North defense, which surrendered only three first downs, all by penalty. Mill Creek’s longest gain was six yards. Of the Hawks’ 35 offensive plays, 13 lost yards and 11 were incomplete passes.
Stewart called it “about as good as you can get.”
He hopes his defense, currently on a run of 10 straight scoreless quarters, can match that effort against a Collins Hill offense with talented juniors Sam Horn at quarterback and Travis Hunter at wide receiver.
“(Hunter) can break open a game at any moment,” Stewart said. “Then also the quarterback (Horn) is now is a junior. It’s much different from being a sophomore. You can see he’s a lot more poised. Obviously, the maturity of him you can see. And the maturity of all those guys. They have several of those receivers back (from last year).”
North’s defense features Clemson-bound Barrett Carter at linebacker, as well as a secondary that matches up well against the pass. Ohio State commit Jordan Hancock returned recently at cornerback in a secondary that also includes Kansas commit Jayson Gilliom and fellow college prospects Austin Wainwright and Aaron Brebnor.
“(North’s) got a good football team, a really good defense, I think (the defense) is ranked No. 1 in the state,” Gregory said. “They put a lot of pressure on you and create a lot of turnovers. I think they’ve got a very good football team. The losses they had, they shouldn’t have lost those games. They really should probably be undefeated. But a year like this, maybe you miss a player here, a player there, that’s enough to cost you.”
Both football teams hope the up-and-down performances are over now that region play is here.
“They’re no different from us, really,” Stewart said of Collins Hill. “Every week you don’t know the challenges anyone faces. Obviously, they’ve had some big wins and they’ve probably left games like we have saying, ‘Man, we should have won that one. That’s the way it goes. But now it’s region time. It’s a little different for region games. Everybody is hopefully playing at their best.”
