MARIETTA — North Gwinnett’s volleyball season ended Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals with a 3-0 loss to Walton.
Walton won 25-15, 25-22, 25-14, advancing to play Alpharetta in the state championship match Nov. 7.
North finishes the season with a 30-7 record, in addition to winning the Gwinnett County and Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament championships.
