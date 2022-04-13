It wasn’t a pretty win for the Forsyth Central boys’ soccer team, but the Bulldogs got the job done defeating North Gwinnett 1-0 in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs Wednesday.
As a result, Forsyth Central will be advancing to the Sweet 16 to play Newnan on Tuesday.
“I’m incredibly proud of our boys and their effort,” Central’s head coach Will Gifford said. “ These groups of players really competed for each other all year. They have shown a lot of growth and character.
After a scoreless first half, both teams began to fire their shots on goal within three minutes of the second half. However, neither team was able to find the back of the net.
It wasn’t until 34 minutes on the clock that North Gwinnett's player received a yellow card after interfering with Lucas Oliveira, who had a clear cut to the goal. Oliveira received a free kick on the foul.
This time, Oliveira didn’t line up how you normally do with free kicks. He set up the free-kick by facing the team’s bench and kicked a powerful kick to land inside the net to give the Bulldogs the win.
As the game progressed, Central's backline became more aggressive and physical in their approach to the game, as they allowed two shot attempts in the second half.
“It was a back and forth first half. We felt that we lacked a bit of energy. I felt like the boys really worked hard in the second half,” Gifford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.