DACULA — After an unbeaten run in region play during the regular season, North Gwinnett’s boys tennis team won the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (18-1) edged Peachtree Ridge 3-2 in an exciting championship match.

Lucas Mruk won at No. 1 singles and Stefan Spatariu at No. 3 singles, while North also got a point at No. 2 doubles from Chris Park and Tommy Johnston.

Peachtree Ridge’s winners were Alex So at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Eshaan Jain and Justin Yoon.

