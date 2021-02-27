SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team rebounded from a shaky first quarter Saturday, and then held on for a 38-37 victory over Norcross in the Class AAAAAAA second round.
The Bulldogs (21-7) now travel to Region 2-AAAAAAA champion next week in the quarterfinals. Norcross finishes the season with a 21-8 record.
North trailed Norcross 11-4 after a quarter and 19-12 at halftime in the low-scoring matchup. A big third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 29-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and Norcross missed potential game-tying free throws in the waning seconds.
