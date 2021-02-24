SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Roswell 55-50 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs (20-7) will host Norcross in the second round.
R.J. Godfrey led the scoring with 17 points to go with nine rebounds, and North also got contributions from Luke Keller (10 points), Dylan Gary (eight points) and Brendan Rigsbee (seven rebounds, six assists).
