SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s wrestling team had nine weight-class champions Saturday on the way to the Region 7-AAAAAAA Traditional championship.
The Bulldogs, who advanced all 14 wrestlers to next week’s sectionals, also had three runner-up finishes, one third-place finisher and one fourth-place finisher. North won with 291.5 points to finish ahead of runner-up Norcross’ 214. Discovery was third at 176, followed by Peachtree Ridge (fourth, 117), Meadowcreek (fifth, 110), Duluth (sixth, 81) and Berkmar (seventh, 55).
North’s Nicolas Owens (31-3) scored an 18-1 technical fall of Meadowcreek’s Osvaldo Salazar (28-11) for the 106-pound title, and teammate Mason Urie (26-14) won at 120 with a pin of Meadowcreek’s Asaad Rahman (25-5). North’s Max Indorf (29-11) was the 132 champion via pin against Duluth’s Alejandro Salazar, and Colin Eyre was first at 144 with a pin over Duluth’s Anthony Le.
The Bulldogs’ Connor Weaver (25-13) defeated Peachtree Ridge’s Ryan Nelson in the 150 finals, Aidan Villarreal (26-12) beat Discovery’s Tyler Chancellor 1-0 for the 157 title and Cayden Lawson took a 7-2 victory over Discovery’s Kwame Kwarteng in the 165 finals. North’s winning continued at 175, where Ronan Sherwood (23-6) pinned Norcross’ Zion Goodloe in the finals, and at 215, where Robert Talley (18-5) pinned Meadowcreek’s Elijah Villegas.
Norcross’ Corey Crenshaw (20-5) took the 113 title with a pin of North’s Luke Westbrook, and teammate Charlie Hammock (9-0) earned the 126 crown with a pin of Derrick Pittman of Peachtree Ridge. The Blue Devils also got a win at 190, where Ezekiel Theodoris (18-4) pinned Discovery’s Isaiah Murray, and at 285, where Sha’Kwan McKnight (19-4) pinned North’s Aiden de Wet (30-14).
Peachtree Ridge’s Tyson Wilson (42-3) scored a 12-6 decision over North’s Logan Weaver (39-3) for the 138 championship.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.