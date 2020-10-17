Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase or activate a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: October 17, 2020 @ 1:08 am
North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter (1) and Jordan Hancock (7) tackle Mill Creek's Romeo Pelham (1) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.
North Gwinnett's Kemar Brown (3) tackles Mill Creek's M.J. Patterson (3) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.
North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter(1) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Scenes during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's head coach Josh Lovelady during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Josiah Jordan (5) tackles North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane(32) in the red zone during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Kemar Brown(3) strips the ball form Mill Creek's Joshua Battle (28) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Jamal Anderson (46) lies to run down North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Romeo Pelham (1) finds some running room during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) finds some running room during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's M.J. Patterson (3) passes down field during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane(32) runs past Mill Creek's Gavin Guerra (48) and finds some running room during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Jackson Clayton (82) tries to tackle North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane(32) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Romeo Pelham (1) runs downfield during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Cody Leach(97) kicks a field goal during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Justin Watson(99) recovers the fumble during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's head coach Josh Lovelady (on the left) talks to North Gwinnett's head coach Bill Stewart during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Brycen Williams (19) tackles North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane(32) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Brock Pellegrino (31) punts out of the end zone during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Zane Lawson(66) leads the way for fellow teammate Barrett Carter(1) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) runs past two Mill Creek defenders during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Hayden Morton(23) scores during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) hands off the ball to teammate Marcus Mcfarlane(32) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Brycen Williams (19) gets ready to tackle North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane(32) after he picks up a first down during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter(1) gets pull down from behind during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Hayden Morton(23) recovers his own fumble during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's M.J. Patterson (3) gets ready to run down North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Gavin Guerra (48) and his teammates tackles North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter(1) scores during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Jaden Lewis (32) takes down North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Bryson Taylor (13) pulls down North Gwinnett's Brinston Williams(22) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Carson Wiggins(76) blocks for Marcus Mcfarlane(32) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane(32) follows a block and drags defender with him during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) dodges Mill Creek defender Daunte Shaw (51) in the open field during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Joshua Battle (28) finds some running room during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Ashton Frankel(60) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's head coach Bill Stewart during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's M.J. Patterson (3) gets ready to tackle Mill Creek's Joshua Battle (28) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Brycen Williams (19) tackles North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter(1) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Brycen Williams (19) up ends North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter(1) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane(32) drags a defender for a first down during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Mill Creek's Bryson Taylor (13) tries to run down a Gwinnett wide out during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
North Gwinnett's Kemar Brown(3) pulls down Mill Creek's Joshua Battle (28) from behind during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
A host of Mill Creek defenders pull downs North Gwinnett's Ashton Wood(14) during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)