SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s girls soccer team advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Mountain View in Tuesday’s opening round.

Iliana Hernandez and Weslee Istone-Haupt scored the Bulldogs’ goals while the defense was stellar in the shutout.

