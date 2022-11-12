SUWANEE — North Gwinnett dominated in all three facets of the football game for a 37-7 victory over Dacula in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs Saturday afternoon.
The victory was the 100th of North head coach Bill Stewart’s career. The Bulldogs will host the winner of the Wheeler-Lambert game in the second round.
“In the first half we had penalties and silly things that we were able to work around,” Stewart said. “We have to clean that stuff up. It only gets more difficult to overcome those as you move deeper into the playoffs.”
It took less than two minutes for the Region 7 champion Bulldogs to score. After a face mask penalty on the opening kick moved the ball to the 49, North (9-2) needed only four rushing plays to move the distance. Kayden McDonald bulled his way in from 14 yards out and the Constantine Dallis extra point made it 7-0.
Dacula had a difficult time getting untracked offensively in the first quarter. Penalties and an ineffective rushing attack led to punts on its first two possessions of the opening quarter. After the second punt, North faced a second and 14 from its own 31 when quarterback Ryan Hall dropped back. With several seconds in the pocket, he eventually spotted Marek Briley flashing across the center of the field at the 50. Hall delivered the pass and Briley raced towards and down the vistors’ sideline for the touchdown. The extra point increased the lead to 14-0.
“Ryan had a great game,” Stewart said. “He continues to get better each game and it’s playoff football. Win or go home.”
Dacula (3-8) lost 10 yards on its next possession and was again forced to punt. North’s Grant Godfrey raced in to block the kick but the Bulldogs were unable to recover the ball in the end zone and it rolled out the back of it for a safety. With a 16-0 advantage, North attempted some trickery on the ensuing kickoff as they attempted a pitch among the deep backs. However, the connection failed and Dacula’s Michael Stewart recovered for the Falcons on the Bulldogs 20.
The ensuing Dacula drive appeared to be stopped on a fourth and eight from the 18 but a roughing the passer call against North gave the Falcons a first down. Facing another fourth down, this time from the four, Jayden Bethea swept around the right end for the touchdown. The extra point cut the home team advantage to 16-7.
The pivotal play of the game came on the next possession as on first down from the Dacula 42, Hall dropped back to pass. The ball appeared to be stripped and was scooped and scored for an apparent Dacula touchdown. However, it was ruled that Hall’s arm was moving forward and therefore, an incomplete.
Buoyed with a new life, North then drove the distance and the Hall to Briley combination worked its touchdown magic a second time. This one coming from the six yards out with Hall rolling to his right and Briley coming open in the corner of the end zone. Instead of a possible two point game after the apparent fumble, North took a 23-7 lead into the half.
Dacula went three and out to open the second half and North needed only one play after its punt to add to its lead. Taking over on its own 47, Hall kept the ball on the read option and raced the distance for the touchdown increasing the lead to 30-7.
On the final play of the third quarter, Hall connected with Godfrey on the scoring strike to push the lead to 37-7.
Dacula 0 7 0 0 — 7
North Gwinnett 14 9 14 0 — 37
First Quarter
North Gwinnett: Kayden McDonald 14 run (Constantine Dallis kick) 10:30
North Gwinnett: Marek Briley 69 pass from Ryan Hall (Dallis kick) 1:42
Second Quarter
North Gwinnett: Punt blocked out of end zone for safety 10:22
Dacula: Jayden Bethea 4 run (Nicholas Bimpong kick) 4:59
North Gwinnett: Briley 6 pass from Hall (Dallis kick) 1:05
Third Quarter
North Gwinnett: Hall 53 run (Dallis kick) 10:40
North Gwinnett: Grant Godfrey 25 pass from Hall (Dallis kick) 0:00
Fourth Quarter
None
