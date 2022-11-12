x_KEN5124.jpg

Scenes and action from the Dacula at North Gwinnett football game on November 12, 2022. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett dominated in all three facets of the football game for a 37-7 victory over Dacula in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs Saturday afternoon.

The victory was the 100th of North head coach Bill Stewart’s career. The Bulldogs will host the winner of the Wheeler-Lambert game in the second round.

