LILBURN — North Gwinnett's football team took control early and defeated the Berkmar Patriots 42-0 Friday night.
The Bulldogs took advantage of a stingy defense and a balanced offense to take control of the game during the first half.
Running back Julian Walters had a big first half for the Bulldogs, rushing for 110 yards on 17 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
“We have a great group of guys up front and they just did what they are supposed to do," Walters said. “As a unit, we all work so well together and I just want to say thanks to them.”
North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart was very excited about his team’s performance.
“Another good game from Walters," Stewart said. "He is a warrior and has been running hard for us all year. As a team, we felt like we could take control early in this game and that is exactly what we did. I am so proud of these guys for doing that. I am also looking forward to next week and hoping we can get some guys back healthy and get them ready for play.”
North Gwinnett took the opening possession and proceeded to march down the field.
The Bulldogs offense utilized an effective ground attack mixed in with a key pass to Will Collins from Samford Halcomb that covered 30 yards. Julian Walters finished off the scoring drive with a 1-yard TD.
Corey Tornese converted the 2-point try to give the Bulldogs an early 8-0 lead.
Thanks to a great defensive effort along with a short punt, North Gwinnett started their next possession on the Berkmar 19-yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Halcomb kept and scooted 19 yards for a Bulldog TD. Constantine Dallis converted the PAT and North Gwinnett led 15-0 with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs scored again late in the first quarter behind the running of Walters. His final carry of the drive was an 8-yard TD run to increase the North lead to 22-0 on the final play of the quarter.
The Bulldogs scored twice more in the second quarter.
Walters scored again as he broke the goal line on a 1-yard TD run with 2:55 remaining in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs defense then held the Patriots again and forced another punt. This time, the Patriots' punt was blocked and recovered by Tornese in the end zone for a North Gwinnett TD. The PAT gave the Bulldogs a 36-0 halftime lead.
North Gwinnett added another score late in the third quarter.
Harbin Tinney scored with an 8-yard TD run to push the Bulldogs' lead to 42-0 with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter.
“Our focus will now be on our next opponent Meadowcreek," Stewart said. "Another region game in which we need to come ready to play.”
North Gwinnett 42, Berkmar 0
North Gwinnett 22 14 6 0 - 42
Berkmar 0 0 0 0 - 0
FIRST QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Julian Walters 1 run (Corey Tornese 2 Point Conversion) 9:43
North Gwinnett: Samford Halcomb 19 run (Constantine Dallis kick) 7:34
North Gwinnett: Walters 8 run (Dallis kick) 0:01
SECOND QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Walters 1 run (Dallis kick) 2:55
North Gwinnett: Tornese blocked punt recovery (Dallis kick) 2:06
THIRD QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Harbin Tinney 8 run (PAT failed) 1:23
FOURTH QUARTER
None
